‘Concerned citizen’ finds missing Rock Hill woman, officials say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials in Rock Hill have located a missing woman after asking for the public’s assistance.
Dora White was found by a concerned citizen in good condition and is being safely reunited with her family.
She had been last been seen at a Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard Sunday afternoon. She was last photographed exiting the store wearing jeans, an orange shirt, and a black and white striped jacket.
