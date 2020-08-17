‘Concerned citizen’ finds missing Rock Hill woman, officials say

News
Posted: / Updated:

Rock Hill PD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials in Rock Hill have located a missing woman after asking for the public’s assistance.

Dora White was found by a concerned citizen in good condition and is being safely reunited with her family.

She had been last been seen at a Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard Sunday afternoon. She was last photographed exiting the store wearing jeans, an orange shirt, and a black and white striped jacket.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral