North Carolina woman killed in home during possible tornado

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 8) — A line of severe thunderstorms and most likely some tornadoes have swept across North Carolina, leaving one woman dead after a tree crashed into her bedroom.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the 61-year-old woman, Beverly Long, lived in Lexington, North Carolina. It is about half an hour south of Winston-Salem and northeast of Charlotte along Interstate 85.

The sheriff’s office said her husband Maurice, who also was in the bedroom, suffered minor injuries.

Jonathan Blaes, the meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said surveys are underway to confirm that tornadoes had struck parts of the state. Those areas include Alamance County in the central part of the state and parts of the coast near Jacksonville.

Family just confirmed with me- Beverly Long, 61, passed away when the tree fell on her. Her husband Maurice, 62, is at the hospital with cracked ribs and a fractured wrists. Their family shared this photo with me of the two of them. pic.twitter.com/WTuwLhfq53 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) April 13, 2020

The western part of North Carolina also experienced extremely heavy rain and flash flood warnings in places that include Boone.

No other deaths were immediately reported statewide. A woman in Charlotte was injured after a large tree fell on her residence

The Associated Press contributed to this article.