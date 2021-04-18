Woman killed at Kannapolis convenience store, police searching for suspect

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation in Kannapolis is underway and police are still searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Lane Street and Wright Avenue, police responded to the scene where a woman was found dead after a possible drive-by shooting.

No person (s) is in custody and police are searching for a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene.

If you have information about this incident, call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.