Woman killed after car hits embankment, overturns in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman was killed after her vehicle overturned in Lincoln County over the weekend.

Deputies say around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, April 11, State Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Reepsville Road near Seagletown Road.

Officials say a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east on Reepsville Road, ran off the road to the left, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The driver, 56-year-old Sherry Lynn Noles succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She did not have a seatbelt on at the time. The road was closed for about two hours during the investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.