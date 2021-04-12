Woman killed after car hits embankment, overturns in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman was killed after her vehicle overturned in Lincoln County over the weekend.
Deputies say around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, April 11, State Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Reepsville Road near Seagletown Road.
Officials say a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east on Reepsville Road, ran off the road to the left, struck an embankment, and overturned.
The driver, 56-year-old Sherry Lynn Noles succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She did not have a seatbelt on at the time. The road was closed for about two hours during the investigation.
No additional information has been released at this time.