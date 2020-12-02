Woman killed, 5-year-old rushed to the hospital after impaired driver crashes into car, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has died and a 5-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after an impaired driver crashed into their car on Tuesday, according to CMPD.

The deadly accident happened shortly after 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, near the 6000 block of Reagan Drive, police said.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located a Ford Fusion and Honda Odyssey, both of which were involved in the collision and had sustained extensive damage.

The driver, Malonda Caldron, 44, and a 5-year-old passenger of the Ford were transported to the hospital where Caldron was pronounced deceased. Her family has been notified of her death

The 5-year-old child and driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Anthony Ebron Jr., 62, was screened and determined to be impaired. It was also determined his license was suspended as a result of an impaired driving offense which occurred on November 4, 2020, CMPD said.

After Ebron was treated for the minor injuries he sustained during this crash, he was released to police custody and interviewed by detectives. Ebron has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked for impaired driving, possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

