Woman killed, 5 others injured including children in Burke County crash

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed and five others, including children, were rushed to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Burke County, troopers said.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, on I-40 East near Mile marker 108.

Troopers said a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling east and began driving recklessly as the occupants inside the pickup truck were involved in an argument. The pickup then sideswiped an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and both vehicles hit the guardrail several times.

The driver of the Ford and a 2-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet were both ejected during the collision, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as Monica Torres-Garcia, 39, of Bessemer City. She was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Valdese where she was pronounced deceased, troopers said.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing circumstance in this crash. The passenger in the Ford pickup received minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as Amanda Palumbo, 30, of Winston-Salem. She, an adult passenger, and four children were transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Valdese with minor injuries. The 2-year-old was transported to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries. She was not properly restrained in a car seat.

I-40 East was closed in that area for several hours during the investigation.

