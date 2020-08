CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck in west Charlotte this evening.

CMPD officers were called to the 4300 block of Oakdale Road just after 8:30 p.m. where they say a woman had been hit and seriously injured.

MEDIC took her to the hospital, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

Detectives have conducted an investigation, and CMPD says further information will be released on Friday.