Woman found dead in Kannapolis home with gunshot wound, police investigating

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kannapolis Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an assault call around 3:50 p.m. on Packard Avenue when they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died before being transported to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Officers say they don’t believe there is an active threat to the public.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.