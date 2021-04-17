Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run of 18-year-old in Spartanburg Co.

UPDATE (4/17) : An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly hit-and-run of 18-year-old Elijah Major on Sha Ln. in Spartanburg County.

Cayce Marie Schinestuhl, 24, of Spartanburg, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident and will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

She is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with death, according to SCHP.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating a death following a hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said they are investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian. The crash happened Friday around 5:30 a.m. on Sha Lane near US 221, according to SCHP.

An unknown vehicle was traveling west and struck a pedestrian. Troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a 2014-2018 black or dark-colored Nissan Sentra. The vehicle may have damage to the front end and the passenger side mirror.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Elijah Major, 18, of Spartanburg. The coroner told us Major was on his way to work when he was hit.

18-year-old Elijah Major was killed in a hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co. on Friday morning. (Photo: courtesy of Elijah Major’s family)

The SCHP MAIT team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at 864-241-1000 or Crimestoppers.

