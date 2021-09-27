Woman charged after bicyclist dies in South Carolina hit-and-run

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a woman has been arrested after a bicyclist died after a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at 2:40 a.m. on SC Highway 183 near Montgomery Avenue.

According to SCHP, a vehicle was traveling north on US 183 while a bicyclist was traveling east across SC 183 from Montgomery Avenue.

The bicyclist failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the vehicle, troopers said. The driver left the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they died.

The Greenville County Coroner later identified the biker as Marion Anderson Jeter, 72, of Greenville.

Samantha Rodriguez, 25, Taylor was charged with felony leaving the scene of a crash involving death, troopers said.

Rodriguez is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT unit are investigating the crash.