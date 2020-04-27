Woman, baby injured in NC stabbing, police say; suspect on the run

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman and a baby injured on Friday morning, according to officials.

Police responded to a stabbing call at an apartment located in the 100-block of Shady Lawn Court around 2:30 a.m. Once at the scene, police found a woman and a 1-year-old child suffering from injuries.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that they heard the woman “screaming [their] name for help.”

“She was bleeding all over and there was just a lot of blood,” one neighbor said.

Chloe Pointer and her boyfriend who didn’t want to be identified recalled the tense moments where they found a woman and her 1-year-old goddaughter covered in blood from stab wounds.

“The baby was screaming, so I picked up the little girl and I took her upstairs and put her in a blanket and went down to sit with the mom until the ambulance got here,” said Pointer.

Police are now searching for the person responsible. Investigators said Rhoderick Walden, 49, is the suspect they’re looking for. He was last seen driving a green 2010 GMC Acadia with North Carolina license tag ZWZ-3834.

Garner police said the stabbing was a domestic dispute and the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and should recover from their wounds. Emotionally, Pointer said it could be a long road for the victims.

“It makes me so sad that she has to go through all that,” she said.

Also concerned about the child, neighborhood moms who spoke to CBS 17.

“No child deserves that,” they said.

The moms take their babies on a stroll around the apartment complex every morning.

“Being a mother to a 1-year-old has been involved, breaks [my] heart because it’s traumatic for the child as well and you know that child is traumatized as well,” one mom said.

If you any information about the case or know where Walden is located, call Garner police or 911.