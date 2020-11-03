Woman assaulted outside apartment in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A University City woman is shaken up after being assaulted Monday morning.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she’s been living in The Piedmont at Ivy Meadow for eight years and has never had a problem.

“It’s one of the quieter neighborhoods near the university. It’s very close to a lot of things that are convenient for me. So to have what happened to me this morning is quite unsettling.”

Around 6:30 a.m., she said she heard a noise coming from near her patio.

“Normally I wouldn’t go out to see what the noise was, but for some reason this morning I was prompted to get up.”

When she opened the patio door, walked outside, and closed the door, she said a man came around the corner and walked right in front of her.

“I was backed up against my door, and they grabbed my face with both hands, and they moved my face back and forth, back and forth,” she explained. “I was trying to close my body inwards, and I was looking down a little bit to protect myself, and I started screaming as loud as I could.”

That’s when she said he took off towards the front of the apartment complex. The only description she could get of the male was a blue face covering, dark hooded sweatshirt and dark clothes. She said it was difficult to see his ethnicity.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The victim said she immediately went in the house, locked the door, and called police.

She said after the assault, she took it upon herself to alert neighbors on the Nextdoor app and speak directly to people in the apartment.

“There’s a big cross-section of folks that live here. Young, older, couple, single ladies like myself. I just want to them to know this happened right on my patio, right at my door this morning.”

According to CrimeMapping.com, there have been three assaults along the same street in the past week, including one at the apartment complex on Oct. 26.

The victim said her family, friends and co-workers are helping her get through this scary time, but she wanted to share her story to help save a life.

“I know I’m not alone in this, and I can reach out to anybody if I need anything, but I’m going to trust God can get me through it.”

FOX 46 reached out to property managers about the incident and asked if residents can put up surveillance cameras around their apartment. They said:

“We can confirm that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an incident of assault committed at The Piedmont at Ivy Meadow. Thankfully, the individual targeted by the assault did not suffer any serious physical injuries. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation… Residents are able to install personal security devices such as alarms and cameras in their units.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE