Woman arrested for intentionally setting fire to house in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A woman has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to a home in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte Fire Department says.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Charlotte Fire Department and CMPD responded to a fire on the second floor of a home in the 6300 block of Beecher Drive.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set with damages of the home estimated at $26,500.

On scene, 37-year-old Amber Ellerson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

She was then named a suspect in setting the fire and a warrant was issued and she was arrested again and charged second-degree arson.