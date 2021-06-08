Woman arrested after ashes, burn marks found on floor of NC church; deputies searching for possible 2nd suspect

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested, and Alamance County deputies are still searching another suspect after ashes and burn marks were found on the floor of a church, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 25, deputies responded to the Spring Friends Meeting Church in Snow Camp when they were told about property being damaged.

Deputies inside the church found ashes and burn marks on the floor of the sanctuary.

No one was identified as a suspect in April.

On May 10, detectives were told about additional items found on the driveway of the church on April 25.

Detectives then identified Nickie Nicole Brewer, 33, of Haw River, as being on the property of the church that evening.

She was interviewed and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where she was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and a $15,000 secured bond for outstanding order for arrests and probation violations.

She is charged with felony breaking and entering into a place of worship and burning a church or religious building.

ACSO detectives are still trying to find Richard East who may have been with Brewer at the Spring Friends Meeting Church on April 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Division.