Deputies say SC woman dragged 2 kids from car into pond after driving wrong way on highway

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly dragged two children from a car into a pond Monday after driving the wrong way on I-20 in Darlington County, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Laura Ann Breault, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of neglect by a legal custodian, child endangerment, and DUI, according to booking records.

Breault is accused of grabbing both five- and eight-year-old children by the arm and pulling them into the pond with the intent to kill them, according to the warrants.

Neither child was injured in the incident, according to deputies.

Breault is held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.