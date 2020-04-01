Woman, 90, with coronavirus dies after telling doctors to save ventilator for younger patients

News
Posted: / Updated:

Work in the hospital’s critical care unit. (Getty Images)

LUBBEEK, Belgium (FOX 8) — A 90-year-old woman from Belgium died from coronavirus complications after refusing a ventilator, asking doctors to save it for younger patients, Fox News reports.

Suzanne Hoylaerts was taken to a doctor after she had a loss of appetite and shortness of breath.

Hoylaerts later was hospitalized tested positive for COVID-19.

She reportedly told doctors, “I don’t want to use artificial respiration. Save it for younger patients. I already had a good life.”

Hoylaerts died on March 22, two days after she was admitted to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral