Witnesses shocked, saddened by violent police shooting at Gastonia nightclub

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A call to stop the violence is coming from the witnesses of Thursday night’s officer-involved shooting in Gastonia.

Two police officers and four civilians were shot at Remedies Nightclub on Union Road.

Sergeant C. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis are both expected to recover after they were shot trying to break up a fight at Remedies Nightclub.

“Last night was very crazy. It was an artist showcase. I was here supporting. It was more of a business move to me. I was out here with my little brother, Oso, he was doing a show and we had been invited out by the DJ,” said Lamar McCorckle, witness.

McCorckle was at the club when the shots rang out.

Alonzo Hamilton, 30, and Allen Slaughter, 29, are both in jail connected to the shooting. They both face six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

“Guys with bad energy came here and messed up a good situation because it was very good vibes and it just went to another level with shooting and a fight that escalated into a shooting,” said McCorckle.

FOX 46 attempted to speak with the owner of Remedies but she declined to comment. We know there have been 11 calls to police for assaults at Remedies and just about a month ago, there was another shooting call.

“Stop the violence. Stop shooting your brother. Stop shooting your sister. Stop shooting,” said McCorckle.

Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in Belmont and Webb Custom Kitchen are coming together to raise funds for Officer Lewis and Sergeant Nelson on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

They will donate $5 for every special purchased, and the funds will go to help Officer Lewis and Sergeant Nelson during this time of healing.

Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in Belmont will take donations if people are unable to stop in and eat.

