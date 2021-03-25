With vaccines soon available for all adults, when will NC return to normal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There has been more and more good news on the fight against the virus, but as things get closer to the end there are questions on when exactly it will end. Governor Roy Cooper was pressed on this exact matter Thursday.

Within the next two weeks, every adult in North Carolina will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The rest of group four will be able to get shots next week and vaccinations open up to group five on April 7.

With everyone essentially being able to get the vaccine in the next couple of weeks, when will the mask mandate go away? When will everything be at 100 percent capacity?

Cooper was asked these questions in various ways during Thursday’s media briefing.

“We’re not there yet,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

Cooper says there have been discussions, but no concrete answer was given and there are a number of reasons why.

“We can have significantly fewer restrictions and return to normalcy,” Cooper said. “We want to talk with the CDC and see what they say about it.”

There are not a lot of specifics right now and even for those who crunch those numbers, they don’t even know.

“We’ve never had a COVID-19 vaccine before. We’ve never had COVID-19 before,” Chris Marsicano said.

Marsicano is a professor at Davidson College and has been following the stats as they’ve come out as part of the college crisis initiative. He says North Carolina’s vaccinations have been looking great–among the best in the country. But Marsicano says three big factors are holding the state back: Vaccine hesitancy, not knowing if the vaccine prevents the spread of COVID to those who are unvaccinated and the vaccination rates in neighboring states, which are not doing as well as North Carolina.

“Until vaccines are in the arms of every eligible person in NC, we have to be more safe than sorry,” said Marsicano.

The state is trying to address hesitancy in a big way right now.

“We’re going to depend on doctors and ministers and family and friends,” Gov. Cooper said.

FOX 46 has spoken with Marsicano for months now on this question, though: When will we things return to normal?

His response in December?

“It’s going to be early fall, late fall.”

His response now?

“I expect by the end of summer, early fall, we’ll be back to normal.”

Marsicano says there is also likely another reason for not putting a date out there just yet and it comes down to promises.

If the state says things can happen on a certain date far off and things get worse, that could be seen as a broken promise.