With Thanksgiving near, health experts encourage people to get tested, wear masks if traveling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is seeing alarming numbers, with more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday.

And it’s not just new cases; hospitalizations are also at an all-time high. More than 1,200 people are being treated in hospitals for the virus.

The numbers come as the Thanksgiving holiday is approaching, and state leaders are reminding people to wear masks, social distance and take precautions before spending time with loved ones.

“With Thanksgiving coming up, with Christmas coming up, it’s going to be even worse, where whole families are going to get together, whole families are going to get sick and we’ve already seen it. We’ve already seen the spike of these numbers, like I said they’ve about tripled just in the week after Halloween,” Dr. Arin Piramzadian said.

Piramzadian saw more than 300 COVID patients just on Wednesday.

“We know that a lot of people are asymptomatic and they’re carrying it, they don’t realize that or they have it and they just don’t have symptoms yet. So you don’t want to be taking this home.”

Health experts are also encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling for the holidays, and you want to be sure to get the right test and wear the right mask.

“We’re here to get tested for COVID due to potential exposure and then just to be safe if we do decide to travel in the upcoming month or so for the holidays,” one family there told FOX 46.

Dr. Piramzdian says the most appropriate test for COVID is the FDA approved PCR test. Results usually come back within four days.

The line for testing at StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road was long from day until night.

“With my family especially, they definitely wanted me to get tested,” a woman being tested at the StarMed center said.

Doctors and state health officials alike are telling people to remain cautious, even as they gather with family this holiday season.

“I think it could really affect you and I’m seeing my grandparents so it was important for me to keep them safe,” another woman who was getting tested told FOX 46.

You can still contract the virus while traveling so wearing masks around friends and family is essential. Dr. Piramzadian says cloth masks are better than nothing but do more to protect the people you’re around rather than yourself.

“A better mask such as a surgical mask or one of these N-95’s that we have on are what’s going to protect you and others.”

The closer it gets to the holidays, the longer the lines at testing centers are expected to be. Those planning to get tested before hitting the road are encouraged to get in line early.

