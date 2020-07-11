With talk of second stimulus check, many still frustrated waiting on the first

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With much talk about a second stimulus package for struggling Americans, many Americans still haven’t received their first stimulus check, including Todd Lanning.

“I check every morning when I get up for work, and it (IRS website) says your taxes are still being processed.”

Todd says he filed his 2019 taxes and got his state refund, “and Ive yet to receive my federal taxes or my stimulus money. It’s just ridiculous and I’m not the only person. I don’t want my voice just to be heard for myself, but for other Americans who are going thru the same thing and do not know what to do.”

FOX 46 took Todd’s issues to Chris Landis, managing partner with Liberty Tax Professionals in Charlotte.

“If it says still in process, your tax return may be accepted with the IRS, but they’re still checking on something. They’re not a hundred percent on your tax return. The most common reasons are a tax ID pin is needed to ‘Prove your ID’ or if you had an ACA policy and did not submit your 1095-A with your tax return. This will keep your tax return in-process. If your tax return is in-process with the IRS you will not get your federal refund or your stimulus check.”

If your tax return is in-process with the IRS you will need to call 1-800-829-1040 to see what the hold-up is.

If you want to track your stimulus check, you can do so through the IRS Get My Payment website or the U.S. Postal Services Informed Delivery Program.