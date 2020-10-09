With several businesses evicted, some question future of Epicentre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Epicentre in Uptown Charlotte is emptying out as several businesses have been hit with eviction notices.

What was once a bustling hotspot, the Epicentre has mostly been a ghost town since March. Now, as people look forward to hanging out with friends their options here have dwindled.

“It’s just kind of sad because the Epicentre is a big thing for Charlotte and when you see things closing down around the Epicentre, it just puts you in a sad mood,” Nick Kappos said.

Five businesses have been evicted from the Epicentre. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Moe’s Southwest Grill, Vida Cantina, Blackfinn Ameripub, and Suite are gone.

“It’s unreal, you know. You don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Kappos.

Some people wondering what will continue drawing people to the Epicentre if more businesses follow suit.

“In general, I think it’s a concern like ‘what’s the reason to come’, right? It’s like a domino effect when places start shutting down. To me it’s been like a staple of Charlotte,” Andrew Kemmer told FOX 46.

Several believe turning the empty spaces into retail shopping would be a great move.

“The perception of the Epicentre is like a millennial hangout right? Bars, restaurants, like what you’re saying, so that would maybe completely rebrand the Epicentre and maybe even Uptown Charlotte. I know most of the shopping tends to be in the suburbs and not Uptown,” Kemmer said.

While some are concerned about the future of the center, others see opportunity.

“I’m open for change. I like Charlotte. I think that this is a great space as it is but whatever will keep the traffic flowing is positive for sure,” said Iyana Shahid.

FOX 46 reached out to the Epicentre to find out what plans they have for filling the vacant spots. So far, we have not heard back.

