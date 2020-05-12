With restrictions being lifted, do you still need to wear face masks, gloves?

As states, including North and South Carolina, begin to lift COVID-19 restrictions and reopen the economy, officials say it’s important to continue social distancing and other safety guidelines.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urges residents to remain vigilant as state agencies continue to monitor coronavirus trends. Cooper says the decision to enter into phase two of reopening on May 22 will be data-driven.

If you feel confused about whether people should wear face coverings or gloves, you’re not alone. As restrictions are eased, the debate over who should wear them, when and why continues to grow.

FOX 46 is getting results by asking Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health to explain. First, she says, you don’t need to wear them in your own home.

“Where you need to wear it is places where you are not confident that you can maintain six feet of social distancing.”

Dr. Brauning says that includes grocery or retail stores. She says for the most part, if you are outdoors exercising or walking your dog, a face covering isn’t necessary. But if you are in a park or greenway that is crowded and you are unable to maintain a social distance, that is when she says you should consider wearing a face covering.

As you head out to more public places, you should take your face mask with you. Many businesses are now requiring customers to wear them. Costco is requiring customers and employees to wear a face-covering in order to shop there. Apple is reopening stores in South Carolina and will hand out face masks to customers who go to the stores without one, and starting today, you will have to wear a face mask if you are getting on an American Airlines flight.

Dr. Brauning says you may also want to consider wearing gloves in places like grocery stores, where you are touching a lot of things that other people may have touched.

She also says diligent hand-washing, hand sanitizing and not touching your face, are equally as effective. She adds that gloves are not as important as wearing a face mask when you are in public and social distancing proves difficult.