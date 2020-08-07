With Phase 2 extension, business owners fear recovery will take longer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Businesses are running out of money and patience across North Carolina. With Governor Cooper extending phase two of coronavirus restrictions, they’re fighting to stay afloat.

From selling office space to laying off employees business owners say they’ve been hit hard by the restrictions and fear it will get much worse before it gets better

“We’re not going to risk their health for a dollar. I have a son who is immune compromised and I’m not going to risk his life for a dollar, but I’m also not going to allow our industry to continue to have to wait until there’s no more event venues in the Carolinas,” Byron Sackett with Homesteads Events.

Two months ago, Byron Sackett was at the State Capitol pleading with legislators to allow venues in North Carolina to re-open. Even then, the feeling was that it could be weeks or months before restrictions were lifted, now we know it’s the latter.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“A little bit of me expected it to be extended, but imp also disappointed that there are no other positive things being done or show us what they’re doing to start opening up thinking of the economy and people’s health,” said Vinny Esposito with Split Second Sounds.

On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper announced North Carolina will continue phase two into September in hopes of continuing to slow down the numbers and keep children safe as they head back to school.

“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” Cooper said.

Many say the restrictions will cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Esposito, he says it could be 2022 before his business recovers.

“I sold my office, and I didn’t want to do it, only had it for a year, I had to lay one person off, and people are continuing to push dates back further or even cancel.”