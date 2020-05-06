With Phase 1 of ‘Reopen NC’ plans days away, Cooper says expect gradual change

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- On Friday, North Carolina will enter phase one of its three-phase reopening. On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper says residents shouldn’t expect an overnight change.

“North Carolina’s stay at home order will remain in place, but it’ll be modified to allow people to leave home and to allow for more commercial activity,” Gov. Cooper said.

That means the measures you’re seeing now at any business that’s currently open will extend everywhere else that will open, but some places will remain closed for at least two more weeks.

“Salons and barbers and entertainment venues like theaters, bars, gyms, pools and playgrounds. Restaurants will be open but closed to in-room dining,” said Cooper.

State officials say the reason for ‘phase one’ now is that hospitalizations are level and while numbers of cases are up, that’s only because of more testing.

But more testing means more positives and a whole lot more negatives, overall. Not everything has been shelled out, though.

Mecklenburg county commissioners posed a question to health officials about child care for people heading back to work.

“It’s a dilemma with school’s closed and I don’t know if we have a solid answer for that at this point,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

That answer could come in a few days, and in a few days, the beginning of a slow ending meant to protect people.

“Wear a face covering, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.”

Phase one goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and it is expected to last two weeks. The governor says that could be extended, but it will depend on the state’s COVID-19 numbers.