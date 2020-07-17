With no students in school, many wonder about plans for non-teaching staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With CMS taking the route parents still have the option to keep their kids at home, teachers say low enrollment could affect jobs and they say they’re not only worried about themselves they’re concerned for essential workers as well.

“You can’t please everyone but in the interest of the students i think this was the best option to start,” teacher Eric Summerour said.

It took leaders within Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools over six hours to make a decision regarding the upcoming school year. Educators like Summerour say there was a lot to consider given the circumstances, but this was the best option the district could have settled on. It allows students to meet their teachers face to face and start the year off on a good foot.

“They need to know what the objectives are. We need to be able to give them all the tools they need to be successful with remote learning,” said Summerour.

RELATED: WORKING PARENTS STRUGGLE WITH PLANS FOR REMOTE EDUCATION

CMS says the plan is for students to be in person in small groups for the first two weeks rotating in and out of the buildings. After that they will switch to virtual indefinitely.

Summerour says his major concern is for support staff and whether or not the district could be looking to cut jobs as everything moves online for the foreseeable future.

“After that two week period or one month period and that’s what a lot of us are worried about and hopefully they can generate enough money for them so they can continue to get paid.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

FOX 46 reached out to CMS to get results. The district released this statement, which says in part “we are exploring all options for employees who are in positions that cannot be performed remotely, this includes working with our state and local governments on any and all available paid leave options.

Summerour says he and other teachers still have lingering worries.

“Are there jobs that might be eliminated? How can we support essential staff not just educators but bus drivers, janitors and cafeteria workers they’re essential and we’re all in this together?”