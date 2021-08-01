With eviction moratorium expired, Community Link helping NC renters and homeowners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Rent is due for people across North Carolina after the federal evictions ban expired over the weekend.

Starting Monday, landlords can take people to court who haven’t paid rent for the last 11 months.

However, experts say there is some time left before people start losing their homes.



Community Link founder Floyd Davis Jr. (right)

“You don’t want to wait until the sheriff shows up at your door and padlocks your apartment or housing unit. Then it’s too late,” said Floyd Davis Jr., the CEO and President of Community Link.

Davis said ‘Community Link’ has the money to help renters who haven’t paid. They have around $1 million for renters and homeowners in four counties, Davidson, Cabarrus, Stanly and Mecklenburg.

“There’s an incentive with the landlord to work with you,” said Davis.

He said, there’s a process for evictions that gives renters some time. However, if they know they haven’t paid, they need to reach out to Community Link now so they can get the process started.

“Now you have time on your side and so get busy and get assistance,” said Davis.

Davis said people should call ‘211’ no matter where they are in North Carolina. He said, there are statewide organizations that are preparing to help people, no matter where they live. Those who need help can also call Community Link at 704-943-9290 or email intake@communitylinknc.org.