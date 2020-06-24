With deadline looming, North Carolinians wait to see if Cooper will approve Phase 3 of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Cooper said last week that he would announce his decision about phase three of reopening. first thing this week.

So far we haven’t heard anything about his decision which is leading to some frustration for those trying to plan their lives.

FOX 46 stopped by Charlotte’s rail trail and posed one simple question. Is charlotte and the rest of North Carolina ready for phase three?

“You’ve been out here and see everyone go by. People can’t even wear masks. They can barely social distance. You see the numbers going up every day. Until we can get the basics down, no,” one Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

Hospitalizations are up, but have leveled off according to state health leaders.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Data shows the steady increase statewide. Right now, hospitalizations are hovering around 900 people. One month ago on May 22, it was 568 people.

“Personally, I have my 87-year-old grandmother living at home with my parents and I feel guilty going out places and not keeping her in the back of my mind, so personally maybe not yet, but I know we have to open back up sometime.”

Under Phase 3, North Carolina would lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations, allow increased capacity at restaurants and other businesses and further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings.

Bars and gyms remain closed right now, even though they were scheduled to open under phase two.

One person who spoke with says it’s time they open.

“I do especially because I know a lot of other things are open that gyms could easily be open as well.”

Governor Cooper recently vetoed a bill that would open bars and gyms. Last week he said everything is on the table for phase three, including opening this Friday as scheduled or modifying the phase.

Last week, Mecklenburg County health leaders said the numbers show we are not ready for phase three.