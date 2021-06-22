With answers still needed, silent march held a year after Beatties Ford Road mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The shooting took place a year ago and the community still wants answers about what took place at the Juneteenth Celebration in 2020.

There were a lot of tears as family members of the four victims walked from Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to the place where their loved ones died.

The CMPD investigation is ongoing, but all say they need answers.

“Everybody wants answers to what happened that tragic night,” says Jocelyn Hightower, cousin of Dairyon Stevenson, one of the victims. “Not only the families, but people in general. Everyone out here had some type of relationship with the people that were tragically killed that night.”

In 2020, during a Juneteenth celebration, Dairyon Stevenson, Jamma Cassell, Kelly Miller, and Christopher Gleaton died on Beatties Ford Road.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The group is known as the Beatties Ford Four.

“We’re still hurt, but at the end of the day our family is going to fight and when we fight, we win,” added Tiawana Brown, cousin of Jamma Cassell. “So, what you see is a result of us standing together and fighting.”

Investigators say over 181 shots rang out, and close to 400 people were celebrating in the area that weekend.

The memorial walk was done mostly in silence until the group reached the site. There was music, and then each family laid flowers at the place where their loved one died.

“Love your loved ones,” says Hightower. “Hug them every day. Tell them you love them because you never know. You could be the person in our shoes.”

There was also another plea to the community to come forward and help solve these murders.

“You can’t make people do what they don’t want to do, but what if it was your family, that’s what I would say to them,” says Brown. “So, if it were your family what would you want done?”