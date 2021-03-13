With allergy season on the way, local expert explains how you can differ allergies from COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – February had an above average rainfall total and now with the warmer temperature kicking in, the pollen is out in full force.

From at-home remedies to recognizing symptoms, one expert, Dr. Marc Serota has advice for allergy season.

Pretty soon, that yellow powder will start to coat cars and sidewalks, and right on cue…sneezing coughing and itchy throats.

“It’s always, ‘is it going to be bad this year?,'” Serota, a board certified allergist said. “Is it going to be one of those years where I have to take Claritin every day? Your body’s actually doing the right thing, just against the wrong problems.

Serota adds that sometimes your body overreacts.

“Your body’s allergic cells are not there in your body to make you miserable with allergies or asthma,” he said. “They’re actually there to fight parasites, so your body is inappropriately responding to something that it mistakenly thinks is a parasite and creates a reaction to it.”

He says a big question from patients right now is how to differentiate between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms?

“Allergies really shouldn’t cause fever,” Serota said. “There’s a misconception there because the term is hay fever, that allergies can cause fever, but fever is usually your body’s response to an infection, so if you’re having fever, that should really point you in the direction of a respiratory virus.”

When it comes to treatment, it seems everyone has a cure they swear by, whether its local honey or sea moss.

“I take medications,” Anthony Cheroy says. “Lots of vitamin C.”

But before you go out buying products, consider this one thing:

“You want to first get tested so you know what you’re allergic to,” Serota said. “In terms of treatment, I rely on the science, so I would look at things that are FDA approved for treatment.”