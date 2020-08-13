With all classes moved online, Queens University refunding student’s campus fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The coronavirus pandemic is impacting local universities and leaving a sour taste with students.

UNC Charlotte students were told to pay the same price as in person classes and Queens University charged fees for campus amenities, despite all classes online

Classes at Queens will resume Aug. 24, but they’ll be online. Students say if that’s the case they shouldn’t be charged fees the school says are used for facilities, programming activities and campus upkeep.

“Make them hear us and understand that we’re upset about this and feel like we should not be charged,” student Laura Fadeley said.

Fadeley, a senior nursing student, started an online petition urging Queen’s University to refund students several hundred dollars for campus fees.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“President Lugo had sent out a mass email to everyone updating us that all the classes were now going to be online and everything that was going to happen. There was even a subject heading that says charges on there and the only thing that was discussed was room and board.”

She says she wanted answers from the school but they weren’t responding. Frustrated, she wrote in her petition “What’s the big deal?’ Well the big deal is that they are stealing from us!”

“Since we are not going to be able to use those amenities then we just felt that we should be owed that money back.”

FOX 46 reached out to the university and a spokesman wrote in a statement saying in part:

“The majority of the university’s budget funded by tuition supports the salaries and health benefits for our faculty and staff… and those costs increase every year, whether we are in-person or virtual.”

“It’s still a pretty penny and I was like every little bit helps especially now when we’re in school and we don’t have jobs because of COVID and everything.”

In addition to full credits for room and board, the university says they are refunding 100 percent of the fall general student fee. Fadeley believes the refund was given because of her petition.