Winthrop, Rock Hill being considered for college basketball ‘bubble’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Big rumors are swirling about whether Winthrop and Rock Hill will be the site of a college basketball tournament in a ‘bubble’. It would essentially be like the NBA ‘bubble’ we saw earlier this year.

According to reports, there could be several basketball games hosted at Winthrop University around winter break, though they likely won’t have fans.

The university could be the site of a major tournament style event, bringing college basketball teams in for a chance to play, during the pandemic.

John Fanta with FOX Sports put this tweet out this week saying as much and potentially putting the university into a figurative bubble.

“I think as long as they take the proper precautions and everyone is safe about it, it’s a cool thing that brings back a sense of normalcy,” Winthrop sophomore Emily Patterson said.

FOX 46 spoke with students who see the benefits, but also wonder how it will work.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“I think it would help the players, they can have a season an do what they love,” said Caroline Chassereau, another Winthrop sophomore.

How it will work is the big question right now, but it’s believed that it will be styled like the NBA games that took place earlier this year in their own bubble, keeping fans out, players in, and essentially closing the campus off while the tournament is happening.

For Winthrop, the tournament would be happening near or at the end of the semester. When asked to comment about this specifically, Winthrop athletics told FOX 46: “At this point we are in the exploration phase of the bubble and how it would logistically work on our campus and at nearby facilities. We are committed to fully exploring the idea.”

For students, it’s not a bad idea, either.

“They can take after the example of the NBA’s bubble at Disneyworld and see that it can really succeed,” Patterson said.

There is also the Rock Hill Indoor Sports and Event Center that could be used for this. FOX 46 has reached out to the city for word on this. We have yet to hear back.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE