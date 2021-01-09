Winter storm brings snow day for some, slick roads for others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The wintry mix that came down across the Charlotte area Friday led to some beautiful sights, especially up in the mountains, but as you went further and further south, it was more slush than snow.

For a while, it was a sight many had been waiting for and something that would bring out just a little bit of everybody.

FOX 46 went all over the area today as snow was forecast. Some places did get quite a bit, like Blowing Rock, up in the mountains.

“We’re from Conover and we just decided to go on ahead and come up here,” Kyrie Campbell said.

For others, it was simply a cold, wet day. But in many areas when the snowfall came, it was a show, lasting about 45 minutes.

While it was nice, many say it was not the snow they were hoping for.

“A little disappointed, looked more like a dusting to me,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

Some were making the best of it, though. We caught up with one woman who was on her way to deliver groceries.

“I’ve already done five of them within the last two hours,” she said.

For some, the weather means work, but also, a worry about what to expect next.

“Gotta get ready for it, because it’s mother nature.”

An overnight freeze is expected for most areas. Higher elevations will likely have to deal with ice on the roads.

In the lower elevations, there was some slush on the roads, which could ice over with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s overnight.

