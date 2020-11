SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Snowmaking has official started on the slopes at Sugar Mountain Resort.

The resort snowmaking efforts will continue as long as temperatures allow. Lows are expected to be below freezing through Saturday.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

While the resort has not given an expected opening date, the winter season usually begins in November and runs through March.

Click here for more information from Sugar Mountain.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE