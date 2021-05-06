Winston-Salem police identify suspect, release new information on deadly standoff, fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have released new information on the standoff and fire on Lockland Avenue on Wednesday.

The suspect, who died during the standoff, has been identified as 34-year-old Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr.

At 12:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to 526 Lockland Ave. for an “unknown trouble” call.

When officers arrived, they found Castillo lying in the doorway, apparently unconscious.

EMS was called and while officers waiting for EMS to arrive, Castillo suddenly regained consciousness and stood up.

Officers spotted what was believed to be a concealed handgun and a struggle ensued trying to keep him from taking it out of his pocket.

The struggle intensified and Castillo broke free and ran into the home.

Police said Castillo could be seen pointing a handgun from inside the home at officers outside.

A witness present at the time later described to detectives that a clicking sound could be heard as if Castillo was attempting to fire the weapon.

Three other people were inside the home and were able to get out. One of the three was assaulted by Castillo with a hammer while trying to get out of the home and was seriously injured. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

At 2:33 p.m., officers reported hearing a gun being fired from inside the home.

At 2:37, smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Evidence collected showed Castillo had been in contact with someone else during the standoff and he reportedly indicated that he did not intend to surrender to law enforcement while alive and that he had ignited a fire within the residence.

After the fire was started, numerous shots were fired from inside the home. At least one officer returned fire into the window and Castillo could be seen falling to the floor.

Castillo reappeared at the window and another volley of gunfire erupted from inside the home.

Multiple officers returned fire toward Castillo and he again fell out of view.

No further interaction with Castillo occurred following this exchange of gunfire.

The home became engulfed in flames and after the fire was put out, SWAT and a physician went into the home and Castillo was found dead.

The officers who fired their weapons during the standoff have been identified as Sgt. Ryan M. Hagan, Sgt. Brian H. Ashley, Cpl. Adam B. Prim and Officer Cody K. Robertson.

The SBI is investigating and the officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

An autopsy showed Castillo died from a gunshot wound, but it is unclear if the shot was from officers or self-inflicted.

The full report from Winston-Salem police can be viewed below: