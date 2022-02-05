Winston-Salem attorney files lawsuit against Winston Weaver Company after fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem fertilizer plant, where a recent fire led to an evacuation of the surrounding area, is now facing a lawsuit.

Attorney Kathleen Q. DuBois, who lives about a mile from the plant, filed the lawsuit on Feb. 3 and accuses the Winston Weaver Co. and an as-of-yet unnamed defendant of negligent operational procedures and failure to follow safety precautions leading to the fire.

The fire started on Jan. 31, prompting an evacuation of a 1-mile radius around the plant over concerns that the facility, which contained about 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, could explode.

On Thursday, officials reduced the evacuation zone around the plant to 660 feet, allowing many families to return home, and, by Saturday, the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection Board said the air quality in Winston-Salem was in good, breathable condition.

“Many of the people impacted by the Weaver Fertilizer Fire are my neighbors and my friends,” Kathleen said in a statement. “By standing up for them, I am fulfilling a commitment I have made to seek justice for those in my local community just as I do for every client at Crumley Roberts.”

The lawsuit alleges the fire and evacuation led DuBois to face property losses and negative health effects. Even after evacuation, she says she continued to experience shortness of breath, coughing, headaches and irritation of the lung, nose and throat, according to the lawsuit.

The unnamed defendant, referred to as John Doe, is a stand-in representing one or more employees who may have been responsible for the incident.

The lawsuit calls for a temporary restraining order to make sure that all company documents, video and materials related to the fire are preserved.

“This is a business that knowingly kept these dangerous materials stored close to innocent neighbors for years,” said DuBois’s attorney Karonnie R. Truzy. “We’re just fortunate that at this time these materials have not exploded and caused considerable damage and loss of life. Through this lawsuit we will determine the facts of what happened, compensate residents for their losses, and hopefully keep something like this from happening again.”

Crumley Roberts says DuBois plans to donate any recovery from the lawsuit to victims aid funds that may be established in the coming weeks.

Crumley Roberts is asking anyone who needs help as a result of the fire to contact the law firm at 1-800-288-1LAW or visit CrumleyRoberts.com/weaver-fertilizer-fire/.