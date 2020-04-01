Wimbledon canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: Wimbledon branding is seen at The All England Tennis and Croquet Club, best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, on April 01, 2020 in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Wimbledon, one of tennis’ most prestigious major tournaments, became the latest sporting event to be canceled amid the coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday.

The All England Tennis Club announced it will not host the tournament, which was set for late June and early July. The French Open, which was set for May, had previously announced it would be postponed.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen,” All English Club chairman Ian Hewitt said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOX46CHARLOTTE.COM

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts are with all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times.”

MORE @ FOXNEWS.COM