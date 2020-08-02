Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85

CHICAGO (WLNS) - Lollapalooza revealed its 2020 lineup Wednesday, July 29.

The lineup includes 150 performances and appearances from artists, influencers, and big-name guests such as Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Outkast, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vic Mensa, H.E.R., Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, ZHU, Perry Farrell, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, and LL Cool J.

Lolla2020 is celebrating live music with a free four-night virtual festival that airs exclusively on YouTube July 30 to August 2 beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT each night.

Organizers are also trying to raise awareness for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote.

The organization partnered with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization launched by Co-Chair Michelle Obama in 2018 to increase participation in every election.

The Equal Justice Initiative was founded in 1989 by Bryan Stevenson to address issues such as ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States.