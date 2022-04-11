(AP/QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wildlife officials in both Georgia and South Carolina need your help to be on the lookout for an invasive lizard species that can pose a threat to native wildlife.

According to the Georgia Dept. of National Resources, officials are trying to locate South American tegus from the state before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers.

The black and white lizards can grow up to four feet long and weigh ten pounds and are commonly kept as pets. In South Carolina, new regulations implemented in 2021 ban tegus from being brought into South Carolina or reproduced. Owners would also be required to register their tegus with SCDNR.

“Tegus are predatory lizards, and they have been known to eat a variety of native species, such as quail and gopher tortoises, which are an endangered species in South Carolina,” said SCDNR Assistant Chief of Wildlife Will Dillman.

Dillman says tegus have gained popularity in the pet trade “due to their large size, intelligence, docile nature, and hardiness.”

The South American species has been introduced to climates in Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama. Florida and Alabama have already enacted restrictions on the lizard. Wild populations have been located in numerous counties across South Carolina.

If you spot any tegus in the wild in South Carolina, you’re asked to fill out this SCDNR form to help them track it.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.