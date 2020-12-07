Why Washington vs. Steelers is not airing in Charlotte TV market

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Washington Football Team in a Week 13 matchup that COVID-19 delayed to Monday at 5 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Steelers were scheduled to face the Ravens in Week 12 on Thanksgiving and then Washington this past Sunday. However, COVID-19 led to three postponements of Ravens-Steelers and when it finally happened last Wednesday, it required pushing back the Washington-Steelers matchup.

This all leads to a bit of an odd situation on Monday. Draft Kings reports when the NFL has moved games because of COVID-19 in the past, those games have gotten a national broadcast. This game, however, will not be getting that treatment, they said.

Instead, it is being treated like a normal Sunday game. It will air on FOX as planned and will be limited to the northeast, parts of the midwest, and central Florida. For the rest of the country, it will only be available via DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket. For more information, please click here.

The areas in red were originally scheduled to air tonight’s game, the Charlotte TV market was not.

Latest headlines from FOX 46