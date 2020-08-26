“Why try to kill him?”: Jacob Blake’s father speaks out after son left paralyzed by police shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An outraged father tells FOX 46 that police officers in Wisconsin treated his son like he didn’t matter when they shot him seven times in the back.

Protesters are expected to gather in Kenosha, WI for a third night and as demonstrators rally for change Jacob Blake’s father is demanding answers.

“I want to kiss my son’s forehead,” Jacob Blake Sr. said.

Blake’s father, who lives in Charlotte, was emotional as he spoke to reporters in Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

“They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.”

The elder Blake tells FOX 46 his son is fighting for his life and cannot move his legs. FOX 46 was able to speak to him as he was on his way from Charlotte to Wisconsin to visit his son.

“If you’re a parent, you hurt with me because it could have been anybody’s child,” he said.

Witnesses say Blake Jr. was trying to get into a car when he was shot by officers.

“If he was doing something that bad, why didn’t they tackle him, jump on him or something? Why shoot him, why try to kill him?”

The shooting, which was captured on video, prompted protests and unrest in Wisconsin.

“Especially the way that video looked and knowing that they shot my son in the back seven times. It’s rough, it’s rough. It was almost like it was an attempted murder, it’s rough,” he said.

A lawyer for the family said that the shooting shattered Blake’s vertebrae and that it would take a miracle for him to walk again. The attorney said Blake had surgery Tuesday.

“It’s a roller coaster of emotions, truly a roller coaster of emotions. Anyone that has a child understands.”

