Why does Sparta keep shaking? UNC Geologist explains the two new earthquakes felt overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The mayor of Sparta tells us there are no reports of damage and no injuries after once again feeling the tremors of an earthquake, nearly six months after the town was hit by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquakes that hit last night were much smaller. The two tremors were 2.2 and 2.6 magnitude, both on the minor side of the Richter scale, with only some dozens of people reporting feeling it just around Sparta.

Last year’s earth quake was much stronger, 5.1 magnitude, moderate on the Richter scale. That bigger, deeper quake caused more damage. It was the most powerful one to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years.

So why is Sparta shaking so much?

North Carolina does not have fault lines like California. Instead, we have an older earth crust, think of it like a broken bone that is weak and keeps fracturing.

This is a look at shakes recording 1.0 magnitude or more around Sparta since August 2020.

This cluster is what they call a seismic zone.

If you bring the data back to 1983, you can see those small clusters of quakes are common in this area.

“Millions of years ago we did have active earthquake faults in North Carolina, but the tectonic situation changed. So what is happening now, these earthquakes like the very recent small Sparta earthquakes, and even the larger one from last year…those are occurring on old fractures almost randomly,” explains UNC Charlotte Geologist, Dr. Andy Bobbyarchick.

These small quakes often happen near mountains because mountains formed from massive earthquakes millions of years ago.

Earthquakes are so hard to predict because the seismic waves travel kilometers in seconds and often hit without warning, unlike the weather, where we can see the storm from miles and days away.