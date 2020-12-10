Who’s first? NC officials detail COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– When North Carolina gets the COVID-19 vaccine who gets it first and when?

At a news conference Thursday, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen says because the state will have a “limited supply” priority will be given to those with the “highest risk of exposure” and the “highest risk of having severe illness.”

While the details are still being worked out, here’s what we know so far:

The first wave of vaccines will go to a small number of hospitals to give to healthcare workers and cleaning staff at high-risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Nursing home residents and staff are also among the first to get vaccinated.

“That is really going to be the work certainly of December and likely into January,” Cohen said.

By early next year, community health centers and local health departments will start vaccinating adults with two or more chronic health conditions who are most at risk for serious complications to the coronavirus. Front line workers who at high-risk – cops, firefighters, teachers, and childcare workers – will also be vaccinated early on.

“We wanted to make sure we’re getting at the folks at highest risk,” said Cohen, “and most likely to have exposure.”

When more vaccines become available, they’ll then go to migrant farm workers, homeless shelter residents, inmates, and adults with one chronic health condition as part of Phase Two. After that, workers in critical industries, and K-12 and college students will be eligible in Phase Three.

Phase four opens the vaccine up to everyone else.

Health officials say they are “just at the beginning of this” and don’t know how many doses they will be getting from the federal government. For now, the emphasis is on getting the highest risk populations vaccinated first.

“We can’t list every one specifically,” said Division of Public Health Pharmacist Dr. Amanda Fuller Moore. “So, please be thinking about those groups that keep us going, those groups that are the highest-risk for exposure and those groups that are the highest risk of complications.”

Officials say the vaccines will be distributed like a flu shot and will be available at pharmacies or health clinics.

From the state’s plan: Phase 1a of vaccine dissemination will include healthcare workers and medical first responders who are at high risk of exposure based on work duties or who are vital to the initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution. High risk of exposure is defined as those caring for COVID-19 patients, cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients were admitted, performing procedures at high risk of aerosolization (e.g., intubation, bronchoscopy, suctioning, invasive dental procedures, invasive specimen collection, CPR), handling of decedents with COVID-19, and administering vaccine in initial closed or targeted vaccine clinics. Phase 1a will also include staff in long-term care settings.

