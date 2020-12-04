WHOOSH! ‘Magical’ mailbox in uptown Charlotte helps send kids’ Christmas letters to the North Pole

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Meet Santa’s most excellent elf! He is also the executive VP of fulfilling children’s joy! This year he is working out of a big red magical mailbox in the heart of uptown Charlotte at the Bank of America Plaza. He will be taking Christmas lists of all ages sending them on a non-stop express flight to the North Pole!

Here’s how it works. You can bring your own list from home or simply make a list there. A holiday attendant will be present during hours of operation to provide pens, paper, and a special envelope.

The interactive mailbox will then instruct you to insert the envelope and WHOOSH! Your letter is off to the North Pole! Don’t forget to put a return address on your list or envelope, because Santa himself will be responding to each and every list dropped into the mailbox.

The Letters to Santa station will operate the following hours and times:

Thursday, 12/3 – Sunday, 12/6 from 11am – 4pm

Thursday, 12/10 – Sunday, 12/13 from 11am – 4pm

Thursday, 12/17 – Saturday, 12/19 from 11am – 4pm

Masks and social distancing are encouraged and of course, the holiday attendant on duty will be more than happy to answer any questions.

