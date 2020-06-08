White House concerned over upward trend of COVID-19 in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The White House Coronavirus Task Force is concerned about the upward trend in COVID-19 numbers for North Carolina.

Doctor Deborah Birx reached out to the state health officials this weekend to discuss the disturbing trend.

Here’s where we stand right now: North Carolina has more than 36,000 confirmed cases. 938 new cases just today. 739 people are hospitalized. So far the state has seen 1,006 deaths from the coronavirus.

“I am concerned these trends moving in the wrong direction, one of the drivers of this increase is more movement,” Birx said.

It’s been two weeks since the state moved into phase two of reopening, but health officials say the numbers aren’t where they should be to continue to move forward and one of the biggest things next in line to reopen are K-12 schools.

“Distant learning is difficult for students and parents and for many students it’s a place for healthy learning,” said Cooper.

But students will not return to class unless there is a rapid decrease in COVID-19 numbers.

“Now with all the challenges we face with reopening schools, restarting the economy and tackling racism head on we must remember that this virus is still out there and can be deadly,” Cooper said

As of today, North Carolina saw the highest number of hospitalizations. Cooper is now calling on community and state leaders to do their part to set the example for others.

“Set a good example, sports leaders, entertainers, legislators should wear a mask and show that it is a sign of strength,” Cooper said.

Hoping those that set the example can help others understand the importance of flattening the curve to get students and teachers back together for upcoming school year.