Where’s my money? FOX 46 gets results for those still waiting on stimulus check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still the number one question coming into the FOX 46 newsroom: where’s my stimulus check?

“Just calling to ask you a question on the stimulus payments,” one person said in a voicemail.

FOX 46 wanted to get results for people still wondering if or when they’d get their money, so FOX 46 anchor Morgan Frances called some viewers to walk them through the process.

When the payments started going out, those who didn’t get any stimulus money found out quickly something must not be right.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” said Kelsey Kukor. Kukor is a third-grade teacher in Monroe. She says she kept seeing an error on the IRS “Get My Payment” website.

“I’m glad you guys are trying to figure out what’s going on with it because sometimes you feel like you’re the only one,” she told FOX 46.

FOX 46 also talked to Freddie Jackson, who didn’t have access to the internet, so we entered his information for him on the website.

“The good news is they scheduled it,” said FOX 46’s Morgan Frances. “It’s going to be deposited April 29 to a bank account number that ends in 7941. Does that sound familiar?”

To which Jackson replied, “Um, no.”

In Jackson’s case, if the account the IRS has on file is closed, the bank will reject the direct deposit, and the IRS will send his check through the mail.

On a Zoom call, Kukor tried the “Get My Payment” website another try.

“So, before on this page,” she explained, “it said, ‘we can’t even determine your eligibility’ and there were no next steps,” she continued. “Now, it’s changed to now I’m eligible, but they don’t have my direct deposit.”

FOX 46 found this common theme in people who opted to pay their taxes in the spring versus pay year-round and get a refund check during tax season. While on Zoom with us, Kukor entered all the information the website requested.

“OK,” she said. “We did it!”

She went on to say, “it says, ‘you successfully entered your information. Your payment will be direct deposited using that information.’ It doesn’t tell me a time but it does say it’s going to happen,” she said.

We even got results for FOX 46’s Matt Grant who also gave up checking the IRS website, but decided to look again after hearing of Kukor’s success.

“I would have just shoved it off into something else that wasn’t enacted fully or wasn’t going to occur,” Kukor said. “So you did get results.”

The important thing is to keep checking the IRS website; the IRS updates it daily: Click here!