When to watch: Perseid meteor shower considered to be the best of the year

Real Time Perseid from Sept. 8, 2018. Bright meteors and dark night skies made this year’s Perseid meteor shower a great time for a weekend campout. And while packing away their equipment, skygazers at a campsite in the mountains of southern Germany found at least one more reason to linger under the stars, witnessing this brief but colorful flash with their own eyes. Presented as a 50 frame gif, the two second long video was captured during the morning twilight of August 12. In real time it shows the development of the typical green train of a bright Perseid meteor. A much fainter Perseid is just visible farther to the right. Plowing through Earth’s atmosphere at 60 kilometers per second, Perseids are fast enough to excite the characteristic green emission of atomic oxygen at altitudes of 100 kilometers or so. Credit: Till Credner, AlltheSky.com

(FOX News/NASA) – The Perseids, considered the best meteor shower of the year, will peak on Wednesday night and into pre-dawn hours on Thursday.

With the crescent moon setting early, the skies above Earth will be dark for what NASA says are the peak viewing hours between midnight local time and dawn on Aug. 12.

While viewing will be best in the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere will see a few Perseids with none visible below approximately 30 degrees south latitude, according to the agency.

Visibility also decreases due to light pollution and maximum Perseid rates in cities are just one or two per hour. Elsewhere, under dark country skies, skywatchers could see almost one per minute near the time of maximum activity and up to 40 Perseids an hour.

The night of Aug. 12-13 will be another great opportunity to see the Perseids: with a full Moon (and lower meteor activity) during the Perseids’ peak in 2022 and a waning crescent high in the sky for 2023, this might be your best chance to do some summer skywatching for a few years, NASA explained.

“Find somewhere comfortable, avoiding bright lights as much as possible (yes, including your phone), and give your eyes some time to adjust to the dark—up to half an hour if you can. The Perseids will appear as quick, small streaks of light: they get their name because they look like they’re coming from the direction of the constellation Perseus (near Aries and Taurus in the night sky), but Perseids in that area can be hard to spot from the perspective of Earth. So just look up and enjoy the show!” NASA said.