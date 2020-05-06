What ‘phase 1’ of reopening NC could look like for you



CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Governor Roy Cooper has announced plans to ease restrictions across the state starting Friday.

The state will be moving into ‘phase one’ of the reopening plan. The order lets people leave home to visit open businesses, but the stay-at-home order will continue because it is still the best way to stop the virus from spreading.

Phase one also allows more businesses to reopen and allows them to increase the number of customers inside their stores as long as they implement social distancing.

“Everyone now is wondering ‘when can I reopen?” said Donald Schoffstall, an associate professor at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte.

He works in the College of Hospitality and Management Department. Ever since the coronavirus caused some restaurants to close or limit service, Schoffstall says a lot of business owners are asking, ‘what’s next?’

“They’re going to need some specific numbers to go along with what they can do to alter their businesses,” Schoffstall said.

The answer could be found in South Carolina.

“If you compare North Carolina to South Carolina, South Carolina just started opening restaurants outside and on patios but there are very specific numbers,” he said.

Restaurants have to enforce social distancing. No more than eight people can sit at tables spaced at least eight feet apart and tables have to be wiped down after every customer.

“We’re continuing to see progress on testing, tracing and trends,” NC Goc. Roy Cooper said this week.

Cooper says business restrictions in North Carolina could be loosened this week.

“It’s such a new and different world for all of us. We want everything to be back to normal as quickly as possible, but I don’t know what we are going to be able to define that as in July or next October or in the future, it certainly could be different,” said Schoffstall.

Gatherings under the reopening order are still limited to 10 people, but people will be able to socialize with friends as long as they are outdoors and they are socially distanced. In phase one, people are still encouraged to telework when possible