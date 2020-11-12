‘What Does It Mean to be White?’: Church seminar confronts racial division

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Reverend Dr. Benjamin Boswell said it was while working on his doctoral thesis, he knew it was time to talk about “whiteness.”

Throughout Boswell’s 20 years as a pastor, he’s found predominantly white churches avoid the race conversation, but at Myers Park Baptist Church, he’s made sure to do the opposite.

“What it really means to love our neighbor also sometimes means to look at our own selves and to understand how our own racial identity is impacting the world.”

Boswell said right after he finished his thesis, the death of George Floyd happened.

“My congregation was so hungry to do something, to talk more deeply about systemic injustice.”

Boswell said it was no time for the church to be silent. He said for 75 years now, his church has always been involved in social justice and civil rights movements.

So when he decided to launch a new course at the church, he decided to call it “What Does It Mean to be White?”

FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis will have the live report, coming up at 10.

“By focusing on whiteness and white racial identity, that helps white people begin to accept burden of the responsibility for racism.”

Through his research, Boswell identified whiteness as a political system of power, taking advantage of the black and brown communities. His seven-week course breaks down this theory, along with exposing members to books written by black authors and films produced by black producers.

“James Baldwin, who is one of my heroes and sort of the founder for me, the intellectual force behind this curriculum… he has the great quote where he says, ‘white people are trapped in a history they don’t understand, and until they understand it, they can’t be released from it.'”

He said out of a congregation of 1,500, just over 70 people have participated. Members of the church have also been trained to spearhead this conversation at the church and through partnerships with other churches and organizations.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Mary McClanahan, chair of deacons at the church, has completed the course and explained it as eye-opening. She said it taught her about the unfair treatment in Black communities and how as a white person, she has to speak up on controversial issues.

“The incarceration of Black men, and the intent to incarcerate Black men that went behind a lot of the laws that have led up to this high incarceration right now… I think that was something I did not understand prior to this. That was really powerful for us.”

At the end of the course, it’s the reverend’s hope more people will admit when they’re using their whiteness for advantage.

He also stands firm that Black lives do matter, and as a church, they stand behind the statement.

“The church should be there to be a part of amplifying the voice and participating in any movement that rehumanizes lives.”

To learn more about the course, click here.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE