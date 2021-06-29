What are weight restrictions and how it could impact your flight in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Temperatures across the nation could impact your next flight. Right now, the weather in the Pacific Northwest is breaking triple digits.

A Seattle passenger from an arriving American Airlines flight in Charlotte told Fox 46 the heat was scorching.



“It was 109 at my house, I could have baked cookies outside.”

The temperature outside is causing some cross-country flights to be weight-restricted

In aviation, restrictions and payload optimizations are in place to ensure the aircraft can make a flight from one place to another without making a fuel stop.

Passengers and their bags may be taken off a flight in some cases.

“I was offered a travel voucher to take a later flight,” another passenger said. “Which wasn’t an option for me, I wasn’t exactly sure why I thought it was overbooked.”



The maximum payload on a plane is the aircraft weight, fuel, passengers and bags. That weight has a direct relation to the length of time a plane can stay in the air.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

When the outside air temperature heats up, the thinner air becomes less effective on the wing of a plane. In those cases, the plane needs to be lighter.

It’s best to keep your plans flexible during these busy and hot summer travel months as weight restriction and oversold situations are common.

