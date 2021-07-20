West Nile virus found in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County announced that West Nile virus has been found in a mosquito in the county on July 14.

So far in 2021, no residents of the county have been identified with the neuroinvasive WNV but precautions are now being urged.

Mosquitoes circulate the virus within the wild bird population and can transmit the virus to humans through a single bite, the county said.

The CDC says most people infected with WNV can experience no symptoms to a mild, flu-like illness.

However, 20 percent of people infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In one percent of the infections, WNV can cause severe illness affecting the central nervous systems such as inflammation of the brain or meningitis.

There are currently no WNV vaccines licensed for use in humans and no medications to cure the disease once infected.

Meck County health director Gibbie Harris warns residents to:

· Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent and apply according to the manufacturer’s instructions; see https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you

· Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside, and if possible, use air conditioning.

· Reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths at least once a week.

If you are a horse owner, consult your veterinarian regarding proper protective vaccines for your horses and change the water in water troughs at least twice a week to discourage mosquito breeding.